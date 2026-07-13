CAN YOU HELP? Center for Active Living is looking for more volunteers

If you have time, the Center for Active Living could use some of it! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

The Center for Active Living is a vibrant community center serving adults age 55+ in West Seattle’s Alaska Junction. Through meals, wellness programs, educational opportunities, social activities, and outreach services, The Center helps older adults stay active, connected, and engaged.

Volunteering at The Center is a rewarding way to make a difference while building meaningful connections. Whether you’re serving meals, assisting in the café or thrift store, helping in the kitchen, or providing companionship through our outreach program, you’ll be part of a welcoming team dedicated to supporting older adults in our community. Many volunteers say they leave each shift feeling energized, connected, and fulfilled.

Current Volunteer Needs

-(Critical need) Kitchen Dishwasher operator: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 12:00–2:30 p.m., Thursdays 10-12:30 plus substitute shifts.

–Dining Room Servers: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., plus substitute opportunities.

–Café Attendant: Monday mornings (8:30–11:30 a.m.) and substitute shifts. Morning shifts are 8:30–11:30 a.m.; afternoon shifts are 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

–Chef Prep Assistant: Weekday substitute opportunities helping staff chef prepare scratch-made meals.

–Thrift Store Volunteers: Customer service, cashiering, sorting donations, and pricing merchandise on various days and times.

–Westside Friends Outreach: Volunteers to provide companionship and light errands for homebound older adults throughout West Seattle.

If you’re looking for a rewarding way to give back while meeting new people and supporting your community, we’d love to hear from you. Training provided and flexible options are available.

-To apply, complete a volunteer application at wscenter.org/volunteer or email dannyp@wscenter.org for more information.