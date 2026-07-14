SURVEY: What do you want to tell the West Seattle Junction Association about Summer Fest 2026?

(Part of the Saturday night crowd – aerial photo by Paul Weatherman)
West Seattle’s biggest party of the year is over – and it won’t be long until the planning for next year’s Summer Fest begins. First, the West Seattle Junction Association – which presents the festival (and so many other events!) – wants your feedback on this year’s festival, so it’ launched a survey – you can answer it here
One more look at our as-it-happened coverage, with video and photos, from our 24 total hours (and then some):
Day 1, first report (Friday afternoon)
Day 1, second report (Friday evening)
Day 2, first report (Saturday morning/afternoon)
Day 2, second report (Saturday afternoon/evening)
Day 3 (Sunday morning/afternoon)
P.S. The Junction Association also is offering Summer Fest 2026 merch at a discount, so if you regret not buying some, you have another chance!
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