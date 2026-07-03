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Paid street parking in the West Seattle Junction? It’s back on the table

July 3, 2026 2:42 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

For the first time in almost a decade, SDOT is taking another look at potentially charging for street parking in the West Seattle Junction. The department announced here that it’s been studying Junction parking again, with possible outcomes including paid street parking. It’s also opened online surveys asking what you think about Junction (and Triangle) parking. Here are excerpts from SDOT’s explanation:

SDOT last studied parking in the Junction in 2017.  Since then, the neighborhood has grown, including new housing, new businesses, more outdoor dining, increased food delivery activity, and changing travel habits.

Recent parking study data shows that on-street parking is often hard to find or completely full, especially along California Ave SW and nearby streets.

We’ve also visited the Junction multiple times to talk with people about how they get around.

We heard that while many people drive to the Junction, most people arrive by walking, biking, or taking transit. People shared mixed opinions about how easy it is to find available parking.

We are now asking people who visit, work, and live near the West Seattle Junction to share their feedback so we can better understand parking and loading needs.

Please take our survey by July 27.

We will use what we hear from the community, along with parking data, to develop possible recommendations.

In the fall, we will share draft recommendations with the community for additional feedback to inform a final plan.

…Potential changes could include:

*New time limits or paid parking to make sure customers can reliably find a parking spot
*Accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities
*Load zones for goods deliveries, food delivery services, and rideshare pick-up and drop-off
*Intersection daylighting to improve safety and visibility at crosswalks

… Our goal is to make it easier to find parking by encouraging parking turnover. This helps more people access shops, restaurants, and services. We also want to address loading needs for businesses’ deliveries and quick stops.

See the SDOT map above for the project zone; the project website describes it as “California Ave SW from SW Edmunds St to SW Dakota St, SW Alaska St from Fauntleroy Way to Glenn Way SW, and surrounding streets. The project area also includes the West Seattle Triangle Area, including Fauntleroy Way SW from SW Edmunds St to SW Alaska St.” There are actually three versions of the survey – for Junction businesses here, for West Seattle residents here, and for “visitors” here. As noted on the project page, SDOT also will have reps available for Q&A at upcoming events including West Seattle Art Walk, Summer Fest, and the farmers’ markets.

BACKSTORY: Here’s our report on how the 2017 parking study turned out; here’s our report on how the one before that, in 2008, turned out. The Junction used to have privately owned lots with free-parking but that ended five years ago.

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17 Replies to "Paid street parking in the West Seattle Junction? It's back on the table"

  • Rooster July 3, 2026 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Yes please more loading zones. The last time I needed to drop off food to a business in the Junction. I had to park five blocks away. 

  • 26er July 3, 2026 (3:08 pm)
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    Leave the parking alone! Tax payers should not have to pay for parking. These businesses should not have to fear closure because their customers can’t find free parking. This is getting ridiculous. The rest of this country doesn’t have so many paid parking places. 

    • Jason July 3, 2026 (4:48 pm)
      Reply

      I agree, tax payers shouldn’t have to pay for parking, which is why we should charge parking users for parking instead of subsidizing free parking with taxpayer money.

  • Anne July 3, 2026 (3:10 pm)
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    I’ll take the survey- but I never have trouble finding available parking – because I use the lots. It’s worth the price to me to not have to drive around & around looking for street parking. Unfortunately there’s not enough parking enforcement  available to ticket those that park past the posted times-so bring on paid parking. 

  • Dysfunction July 3, 2026 (3:17 pm)
    Reply

    The first thing they need to do is have parking enforcement hang out and ticket all the extremely annoying double parking crowd. They sometimes sit there for 5-10 minutes with their flashers on for whatever dumb reason. Sometimes with their seat down on their phone. Prius drivers must feel pretty entitled since over half the time it’s a Prius. I’m guessing it’s people that have ordered take out, and if that’s the case then find a spot like most people do. I see lots of honking and have heard yelling there at these folks

  • CarDriver July 3, 2026 (3:39 pm)
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    During the week Glenn Way parking is mostly people from Alki and West Genesee Hill who drive there to catch a bus as Metro has seen fit to remove bus service from those areas.

    • CondoDweller July 3, 2026 (4:38 pm)
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      Glenn Way is 2 Hour Parking, which Parking Enforcement  does not actively enforce.  As a result there are multiple cars stored for weeks on Glenn Way. 

  • Erik July 3, 2026 (4:16 pm)
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    Definitely not for making street parking paid. That’s just dumb. But converting more spaces to 5-10 min food pickup zones would be nice. Those staying for multiple hours can park in the back. We don’t need paid parking in literally every area of the city. 

  • Kathy July 3, 2026 (4:24 pm)
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    That survey was rather confusing. First it said West Seattle residents and then it switched to West Seattle Junction residents. 

  • Michael July 3, 2026 (4:34 pm)
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    To many apartments in low street parking areas also contribute to just bad parking wonder why they haven’t addressed this problem!

  • Richard Gave July 3, 2026 (4:35 pm)
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    I’ve lived in West Seattle for over 30 years, back when you could actually pull into the Junction, run an errand, and move on with your day. These days, every curb is packed because people treat the streets like free storage for their cars. Then folks wonder why the local businesses are struggling.I don’t enjoy paying for parking any more than the next guy, but I’ve also learned that ‘free’ parking isn’t really free when you can’t find a space. If charging a reasonable rate means customers can actually park near the hardware store, the bakery, or the barber, then that’s just common sense.The city and our little peninsula keep growing. We can’t pretend it’s still 1995. If paid parking gets people to move their cars after they’re done and gives shoppers a better chance of finding a spot, I’m all for it. Sometimes the practical solution isn’t the popular one, but it’s still the right one.  The data in the report on the website is compelling and I implore you all to look at the report before jumping to conclusions.

  • jw July 3, 2026 (4:40 pm)
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    Leave as is, do not make paid parking.  If I’m ordering takeout, I have a driver who drives around in circles until the passenger comes out with the food.

  • Chris July 3, 2026 (4:40 pm)
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    We find it hard to find parking to use the Post Office, even though there are some spots in their lot.   It has been quite frustrating, causing us to consider having to close our business post box after almost 30 years.   Timing seems to be everything in getting a spot.   

  • Andrew July 3, 2026 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    NO to paid parkingYES to making 5min food pickup zone only

  • K July 3, 2026 (4:42 pm)
    Reply

    Paid street parking makes sense.  I would also be in favor of expanded curbside pickup/3 minute pickup zones, 30-minute load zones, and adding a rideshare dropoff/pickup zone as well as a couple dedicated ADA spots near the crosswalk on each block.

  • Andrew July 3, 2026 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    NO to paid parking

    YES to making more 5min food pickup only zones

  • aa July 3, 2026 (5:03 pm)
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    It seems if they better enforced the two hour limit they would satisfy their financial motivation.  I used to live one block north of the junction and parked on the street all the time and never got a ticket.  It makes me wonder how many people who work in the junction are parked there all day eliminating the intention behind two hr parking.  And I agree something needs to be done about the double parkers, the street is too busy to handle having a lane jammed up as people drive around the car. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for parking?  Me thinks you are naive 

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