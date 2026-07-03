Paid street parking in the West Seattle Junction? It’s back on the table

For the first time in almost a decade, SDOT is taking another look at potentially charging for street parking in the West Seattle Junction. The department announced here that it’s been studying Junction parking again, with possible outcomes including paid street parking. It’s also opened online surveys asking what you think about Junction (and Triangle) parking. Here are excerpts from SDOT’s explanation:

SDOT last studied parking in the Junction in 2017. Since then, the neighborhood has grown, including new housing, new businesses, more outdoor dining, increased food delivery activity, and changing travel habits.

Recent parking study data shows that on-street parking is often hard to find or completely full, especially along California Ave SW and nearby streets.

We’ve also visited the Junction multiple times to talk with people about how they get around.

We heard that while many people drive to the Junction, most people arrive by walking, biking, or taking transit. People shared mixed opinions about how easy it is to find available parking.

We are now asking people who visit, work, and live near the West Seattle Junction to share their feedback so we can better understand parking and loading needs.

Please take our survey by July 27.

We will use what we hear from the community, along with parking data, to develop possible recommendations.

In the fall, we will share draft recommendations with the community for additional feedback to inform a final plan.

…Potential changes could include:

*New time limits or paid parking to make sure customers can reliably find a parking spot

*Accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities

*Load zones for goods deliveries, food delivery services, and rideshare pick-up and drop-off

*Intersection daylighting to improve safety and visibility at crosswalks

… Our goal is to make it easier to find parking by encouraging parking turnover. This helps more people access shops, restaurants, and services. We also want to address loading needs for businesses’ deliveries and quick stops.