BIZNOTE: Happy third anniversary, West Seattle Arcade! Here’s their gift for you

(2023 photo courtesy West Seattle Arcade)

Above are Elyssa Cichy and Matt Cichy, photographed in 2023 as they were opening West Seattle Arcade on Alki. Flash forward to 2026, and they’re about to celebrate the third anniversary of opening what’s now the first of their two (with Gary’s Place nearby) arcades on Alki. Tomorrow (Tuesday), they’re inviting you over to celebrate at West Seattle Arcade, and you get the gift – buy 100 credits, get 20 free! And that’s not all, Elyssa told us: “As a thank you to the community who has supported us since we opened, we’ll be offering a great deal on Play Credits as well as some treats at the prize counter!” Hours tomorrow will be 10 am to 10 pm.