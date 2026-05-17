West Seattle 5K, mega-low tide, ‘Rent Party,’ soccer, much more on our list for your Sunday

Three closure alerts start our Sunday list:

TWO BRIDGES CLOSED: The northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge and the West Seattle low bridge are both scheduled to continue their weekend-long closures today. Bicycle riders and pedestrians are supposed to be able to use the low bridge but reports from Saturday indicate they may face waits for the gates to be opened.

ALKI/HARBOR AVENUES: Closing approximatelly 8-11 am for the West Seattle 5K.

And that’s what leads our event list, with other happenings mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE 5K: 9:30 am, round trip from 61st SW and Alki Avenue SW. Fundraising run/walk organized by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA>. Last-minute registration is available on site.

Also happening today/tonight:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: If you’re not running the WS5K, the Westies Run Club is meeting at Highland Park CornerStore (7789 Highland Park Way SW) at 9 am today for this week’s Sunday Funday run.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Bring your knife to Kneighborhood Knives‘ pop-up at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm.

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – if this morning is sold out, look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm outside the church, drop off donations of nonperishable food. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

(Saturday low-low tide photo by Kevin Freitas)

MEGA-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.8 feet at 11:50 am – if you plan to explore the shore, tread lightly!

COLMAN POOL’S SECOND WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, second preseason weekend concludes at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

RIVIAN POP-UP AT OUNCES: Noon-4 pm; “event includes a Rivian Owner Meetup, Alki Cruise, Rivian Swag Giveaways and free Educational Drives.” More info here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

VOCAL TONING CIRCLE: See and hear what your voice can do! Noon at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

SNAIL MAIL SUNDAY AT MR. B’S: 1 pm postcard-writing advocacy at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

SOCCER: West Seattle Rhodies FC plays this season’s second match today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – vs. Snohomish United at 2 pm (ticket info here).

SUNDAY SCIENCE PARTY: 2 pm-3:30 pm all-ages science party at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – “hang out with real scientists!”

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC MATINEE AT TIM’S: Royal Blunder, Braly Sangster, Abserdia at 2 pm at Tim’s in White Center (98th & 16th).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Jim Page at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm, all ages, no cover.

WEST SEATTLE PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB: New group meets at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), meet up at 3 pm.

MUSIC NORTHWEST BACH KEYBOARD FESTIVAL: 3-4:30 pm at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW) – our calendar listing has details on this classical-music concert.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: Monthly community meeting at 3:30 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – see the agenda preview here.

‘RENT PARTY’ AT KENYON HALL: 5 pm, ‘Rent Party’ fundraiser at Kenyon Hall for Denny-Sealth Performing Arts, featuring a slate of “jazz-fueled” student performances. (7904 35th SW).

SUNDAY FUNDAY SIP ‘N’ PAINT: 6 pm with Mrs. B at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!