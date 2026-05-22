Here’s our list for your pre-holiday West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview events days/weeks ahead 24/7):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE MEMORIAL DAY 5K/10K: As previewed here, 10 am run/walk on campus this morning.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd). FYI, May 29 is the last one until fall.

FISHER SCONE TRUCK: Thanks to Margaret for the tip – it’s back at Metropolitan Market (41st/42nd/Admiral) 11:30 am-5 pm today with those famous state-fair scones.

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library again this week.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

WORLD GOTH DAY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 3-5 pm, World Goth Day is observed at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), with an “Unhappy Hour” featuring DJ Al spinning.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the Greg Glatzer Jazz Quartet performs 6-8 pm.

DENNY DRAMA MUSICAL: Doors open at 6:30 pm at the Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium for the free presentation of Denny Drama‘s “School of Rock: The Musical.” Free admission.

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: “Summer Night Sonata” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) with Abrahamson & Phelps, 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm performance.

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: The She-Shandies, 7-9 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover, all ages.

PUN SLAM AT THE SKYLARK: It’s the periodic Pun Slam

at The Skylark. Doors at 7, puns at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Buttnaked, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Yellfire, So Pitted, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!