WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gun fired, rock thrown at apartment building

The photo was sent by a resident at Maris (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW) showing damage done last night by what SPD says today was a fired shot and thrown rock. Here’s their summary:

At 1819 hours, witnesses heard glass breaking and then heard a gunshot in the area of 4700 block Fauntleroy Way SW, prompting several 911 calls. Officers responded and witnesses pointed out a broken second-story window of an apartment building. Officers also located a single cartridge casing and building bullet damage near the broken window. The occupant of the damaged apartment confirmed a rock had been thrown through the window but denied shots being fired. Evidence was collected and photos taken showing both a large rock and gun were used. Private video shows the suspect in the area just prior to the shot being fired and window damage.

Though the police summary does not include any descriptive information (we’re requesting the longer narrative), the resident who sent the photo describes the associated vehicle as “black, older-model Lexus.” If you have any information, the SPD incident number for this is 26-140365.