Music lineup out for West Seattle Summer Fest 2026!

The West Seattle Junction Association has just announced the music lineup for this year’s festival, which starts Friday, July 10:
FRIDAY, JULY 10
4:00 Ghost Fetish
5:00 Chico Detour
6:00 Thee Deception
7:00 Zookraught
8:00 Blackie
9:00 Caitlin & Brent w/ the Passenger String Quartet
10:00 Alien Crime Syndicate
SATURDAY, JULY 11
12:00 Mode Music
12:45 School of Rock
2:00 Beautiful Freaks
3:00 Black Whales
4:00 Massy Ferguson
5:00 Butch Bastard
6:00 ToXic MaX-Q-Linity
7:00 Bog Ore
8:00 Bexley
9:00 Dark Chisme
10:00 True Loves
Again this year, there won’t be mainstage music on Sunday, as that’s the day the Farmers’ Market will be set up on California SW north of SW Oregon. You can preview any or all of the bands’ music via links on this page of the Summer Fest website.
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