West Seattle High School’s Greasy Peeps invite entries for – and spectators to – upcoming car show

(WSB photo from last year’s show)

The Greasy Peeps are doing it again! Here’s the invitation we received to share with you:

Come to the 5th Annual West Seattle High School Greasy Peeps Car Show!

We are very excited to present our 5th Annual WSHS Car Show in partnership with REVUP Energy and the WSHS Alumni Association. After fantastic shows in the last 5 years, we are back bigger and better this year, and can’t wait to see you there!

The car show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles, and even buses/vans that you would like to show off!

The show takes place Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 12 pm-3:30 pm (with vehicle check-in starting at 11 am) at the West Seattle High School Parking Lot.

There is a small entrance fee of $15 if you’re showing a car ($8 for students), that will directly benefit our car club. If you are able to, please pay online in the google form below. If needed, you can pay when you show up with cash or a check.

We are having a small awards show at about 2:45, so stick around for your chance to win an award and some car show merch!

If you plan to attend with a vehicle, please use this google form to let us know you’re coming! forms.gle/Q8Y8nFndk7FuKzNJ6

If you have any questions, feel free to email us at westseattlehscarclub@gmail.com, or by phone (206)-252-8862 – See you there!