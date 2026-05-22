HAPPENING NOW: Bidding begins in WestSide Baby’s online auction

Whether or not you’re going to WestSide Baby‘s “Night Out“ benefit in two weeks, you can support the local nonprofit by bidding in its online auction, which has just begun! Here’s the announcement:

WestSide Baby’s online auction is live NOW through Sunday, June 7 at 5:00 PM, featuring incredible experiences, local getaways, sports tickets, and so much more – all generously donated by our amazing community of supporters!

Additional auction items will also be available at A Night Out with WestSide Baby: Celebrating 25 Years, the organization’s upcoming fundraiser and birthday celebration taking place Friday, June 5 from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm at the WestSide Baby warehouse in White Center.

This special evening will celebrate 25 years of WestSide Baby’s work supporting local children and families. They invite you to join in on the fun and celebrate with food, cocktails, games, stories from throughout WestSide Baby’s history, and an inspiring program about the impact the WestSide Baby community has made together over the past quarter century.

Most importantly, all proceeds from the auction and event support WestSide Baby’s mission of providing diapers, clothing, car seats, safe sleep items, and other essentials to local children and families.

Learn more, purchase tickets, or participate in the auction at WestSide Baby.