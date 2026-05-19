FOLLOWUP: Here’s how first-ever student-organized West Seattle Math Competition added up

Back in March, we told you about plans for the first-ever West Seattle Math Competition – organized by students, for students, all middle-schoolers. The competition happened this past Saturday at the Admiral HUB – and we were there to photograph the conclusion of the competition (the first few hours happened behind closed doors). It ended with a trophy ceremony for both the individual and team winners. Individual winners were Bella, Zhenyu, and Sadhika:

They were all from the Skyview Mathematics team, which came in first and also included Brayden:

The second-place team, the Three Musketeers – Prayaag, Neilai, Ashrith:

And the third-place team, the West Side 3, with Ayan, Oliver, Sterling, Rohan:

The competition spanned four rounds, including algebra, geometry, probability, and number theory problems.

P.S. Thanks to Lacey, parent of an organizer, for letting us know about all this; she says, “It is very impressive what they have done and myself and the other parents involved are very proud of them.”