COUNTDOWN: Less than a month until FIFA World Cup games here – see what’s planned in West Seattle and South Park

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

With the FIFA World Cup’s debut in our city less than a month away, we looked into local options for West Seattleites and neighbors to celebrate, without having to make the daunting trip downtown. So far, we’ve found several events being hosted by local organizations with city sponsorships, and sports-forward businesses that will be live streaming the games!

In December, the city’s Office of Arts and Culture issued a news release detailing that nearly $1.3 million would be invested to “activate public spaces and bring communities together ahead of the World Cup”; $485,000 of this fund was awarded to 13 organizations citywide. This manifested as 1-3 organizations from each city district being awarded funding for festivities. In District 1 (which includes West Seattle and South Park), Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, Duwamish Tribal Services, and Duwamish Valley Sustainability Association were each awarded $40,000. Some of this funding will be going toward cultural festivals and celebrations that work to “reflect the diversity and energy of Seattle” and some to soccer-related events directly.

Watch parties hosted by Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association:

DNDA will be hosting free live watch parties of four games at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center Theater.

June 15, 2026 at 12 P.M. (Belgium vs Egypt)

June 19, 2026 at 12 P.M. (USA vs Austrailia)

June 24, 2026 at 12 P.M. (TBD vs Qatar)

June 26, 2026 at 8 P.M. (Egypt vs Iran)

South Park United: Celebrating Culture, Community & the Beautiful Game, hosted by Duwamish Valley Sustainability Association:

DVSA is putting on an outdoor cultural festival at Concord International Elementary School on July 19th with live match viewing, music, dance, art, and food, according to the city of Seattle’s website. Free meal tickets will be distributed, and an “Hora Loca” will commence at 9 A.M. featuring a DJ and music. The June 19th game will be livestreamed at 12 P.M., after which there will be a social and more music.

South Park United: Mini World Cup, hosted by Duwamish Valley Sustainability Association:

DVSA is hosting a free soccer tournament concurrent with the above event for kids aged 6-10 at Concord International School. The event will take place on July 19th, with signups starting at 7:30 A.M. They will be giving out free international jerseys, and kids are guaranteed to play three games, after which the World Cup watch party will commence.

We got in touch with local sports bars and pubs to inquire about World Cup plans, including any special features unique to the days these businesses will be streaming the games:

Admiral Pub:

Admiral Pub has a 2026 FIFA World Cup tab on their website, advertising that every match will be livestreamed, they will have full sound, and a strong soccer crowd.

The Bridge:

Though they remarked that reservations were mostly full, The Bridge bar/restaurant in West Seattle will be streaming the games and is still taking reservations for game days.

The Westy:

The Westy Sports and Spirits will also be livestreaming the games, with tentative plans to extend their opening hours for some games scheduled for earlier in the day.

Whisky West:

Whisky West will be screening “all World Cup games possible” and plans to open beyond their regular business hours for some earlier games. They also will be providing games for kids, specials, and promise a great atmosphere.

Beveridge Place Pub:

Beveridge Place Pub will be showing World Cup matches with sound, and opening early for “special matches,” including all USA matches, and matches from the quarterfinals on. The owner also added that they will be having their 10-foot projection screen showing matches in the main room, in addition to the four existing screens in the game room. Lastly, Beveridge Place will be bringing in a special selection of international beers.

Other events in West Seattle will be hosted as a part of the “Beautiful Game Series” put on by Seattle Parks and Recreation. This initiative was also created in light of the World Cup, working to incorporate special “soccer-themed recreation programming.”

5v5 Youth Soccer Jamboree

Seattle Parks and Recreation is partnering with Highline Premier FC, SYSA, and Soccer Starts Seattle to host a 5v5 Jamboree on June 27th at Delridge Playfield. The festival is completely free to participants, with the opportunity to register as a group or an individual. All experience-levels are welcome and participants will receive a complementary t-shirt! The jamboree is intended for kids aged 8-11, but there will also be a free, drop-in clinic for kids aged 4-7. Jamboree organizers hope to activate new soccer players, getting as many kids involved as possible.

Additional events hosted in the greater Seattle area can be found using Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Beautiful Game Series website or by going to Seattle.gov’s event calendar and typing in the keyword: “world cup”. The city of Seattle is coming together to create an atmosphere of culture, community, soccer, and fun!

Any other local events not yet on our list? Please let us know – thank you!