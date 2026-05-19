PARADE SEASON: West Seattle High School Marching Band travels to Spokane for Lilac Festival

Parade season is under way! West Seattle High School music director Ethan Thomas sent the photo and report:

The West Seattle High School Marching Band participated in the 88th annual Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade last Saturday. The weather was cold and wet, but we had a great time performing for a large and enthusiastic audience. The West Seattle High School Marching Band was recognized as one of the Lilac Parade’s Gold Standard bands. The Lilac Festival has been a tradition in Spokane since 1938. The parade featured over 150 entries from across Washington State.

You will likely see some of these student musicians in the West Seattle Grand Parade on July 18 as part of the Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band. The WSHS Band’s schedule each year includes leading the Costume Parade during the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival.