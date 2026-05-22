Awards, police plans, pickleball/tennis update, Lime changes, more @ May’s Alki Community Council meeting

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Last night’s Alki Community Council meeting had an agenda packed with public safety initiatives, briefings, and plans, along with the presentation of awards to three dedicated community members.

CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY: Lieutenant Pat Daly from the Southwest Precinct was invited up to give the community an overview of crime trends and plans that the department has as Alki starts the summer season. According to Daly, crime in the precinct jurisdiction – West Seattle and South Park – is down by 12% and down in Alki by 10% compared to 4% citywide. He emphasized, however, that these statistics don’t take into account what the department calls “quality of life issues” including minor traffic issues, noise ordinances, and street racing.

As for plans to address these issues in Alki, Daly recounted three initiatives. First, they are proactively closing the Don Armeni Boat Ramp earlier at night to prevent cars from showing up. The department is also emphasizing that officers carry out “directed patrols” along Alki for quality of life issues also including illegal drinking and parking violations. Lastly, the department is still working to finalize an agreement with Seattle Parks and Recreation to deploy officers on the beach on weekend nights to help “close out” the beach.

The lieutenant reiterated the importance of calling 911 about noise complaints, or at least making an online report or a phone report. Not only does this help the department to immediately address the issue, but these reports create data so that the department knows if they are “effectively and efficiently” deploying their resources.

NEW PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY FOR LIME: Stephan Winkler with SDOT provided a presentation on their partnership with Lime eBike and scooters, including plans to update technology and an outline of plans for Alki. Through SDOT’s permit program, vendors pay fees to operate within the city. The program comes with vendor performance expectations, and as of now Lime is the only partner in the program. As of April 1, permit conditions were updated for Lime’s technology to include sidewalk-riding detection, rider-behavior detection, increased parking fines, increased insurance requirements, more than 50% seated devices, and increased equity deployment. Winkler also mentioned efforts to implement technology to detect and prevent tandem riding.

On Alki, riding is currently allowed on the shared-use path next to the beach and vehicles must be parked at corrals. This spring, a geofence was put along the business side of Alki and Harbor.

NEW PEDESTRIAN SAFETY INITIATIVE: Next up was revealing a new safety initiative by SDOT, resulting from collaboration with District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka. The proposed concept will cost roughly $254,000. The councilmember’s office sent over a statement regarding SDOT’s plans:

We reviewed a request for speed humps/cushions and curb bulbs on Alki Ave SW from 59th Ave SW to 63rd Ave SW to reduce driver speeds and enhanced pedestrian safety near Alki Beach. We recommend installing two new speed cushions between 59th Ave SW and 61st Ave SW and adding a vehicle lane edge line. To discourage drivers form bypassing the speed cushions and enhance safety for people biking and rolling, we recommend adding a hardened bike lane buffer between 59th Ave SW and 63rd Ave SW. We also recommend adding a paint and post curb bulb at both 61st Ave SW and 62nd Ave SW to encourage slower driver speeds and improve visibility for all users.

Plans for traffic calmin on 63rd between Alki and Admiral, as reported here recently, require more data collection this summer.

ALKI EMERGENCY HUB: Amy, the new co-captain of the Alki Emergency Hub, gave a quick briefing about the organization and urged neighbors to get involved. The hub stands as a resource for community members in the event of an emergency – a potential disaster or other loss of communication – to connect with operators who are in touch with emergency management systems. They are looking for more people to get involved, and for neighbors to come together in helping one another. If you’re interested, you can learn more at seattleemergencyhubs.org.

PICKLEBALL UPDATE: Seattle Metro Pickleball Association‘s Don Gouley addressed the council with an update on the organization’s petitioning against Seattle Parks and Recreation’s plan to turn some outdoor public courts throughout the city into tennis-only – including in Alki – resulting in the loss of 36 public courts at 7 locations. SMPA has collected more than 3,200 online signatures, which were sent to city council members as well as Mayor Wilson. The city has since revised their strategy to more equally favor pickleball and tennis in the city, with an update Parks plans to release next week, according to Gouley. He noted that the sport has the power to bring generations and communities together, and that taking away these public facilities is “just not right.”

AWARDS: Possibly the most anticipated agenda item was the presentation of three volunteer awards to longtime Alki Community Council members. These awards were given to Kathy Olson, Tony Fragada, and William Winter.

Olson was granted the Enduring Impact Award to commemorate the fact that the Alki Community Council “would not have made it through some of its toughest years without her.” She has spent more than a decade with the organization, and helped to establish and sustain its 501c3 nonprofit status. Aside from her assumption of multiple board leadership roles, she is known for being welcoming at the door, baking cookies for community members, and generally acting in kindness.

The next award recipient was Tony Fragada, who was granted the Alki Lifetime Service Award. Fragada has been involved in the council since the 1990s, and was the president from 2011-2023 after a stint in the early 2000s. He contributed his “time, positive energy, manual labor, and ideas toward making Alki a better place to work and play.” Tony noted that his focus today is nature – encouraging future generation to live in respect of our ecosystems.

The final recipient was William Winter, who got the Leadership and Service Award. Winter has been serving Alki for 38 years which began with his time at the Alki Community School. He started the fundraising effort for the community bathhouse called the Friends of the Alki Bathhouse, and helped start the Alki Art Fair.

The Alki Community Council typically meets on the third Thursday of every month. The council does not schedule meetings for June, August and December, so will presumably pick back up in July.