Celebrating 2026 Westside Awards recipients, centered on community

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce feted 2026’s Westside Awards recipients early this morning in a bustling banquet room. While each one has a different story and mission, they share a core value. “They are not just award winners,” said Chamber Board Secretary Jordan Crawley. “They are examples of what happens when people care deeply about their work and their community around them.”

That makes it no surprise that the dozens of nominees for the Westside Awards come from not just chamber members, but the larger community. Annually, the awards honor an established business, an emerging business, a not-for-profit organization, and an individual, the Westsider of the Year, all chosen from nominations detailing how they make a difference in West Seattle.

This year’s awards, presented by Nucor Steel Seattle (WSB sponsor) and a dozen-plus sponsors, were held at the The Hall at Fauntleroy, with colorful awards in the shape of a cresting wave created by Jen Austin with Green Fern Studio.

Chamber Executive Director Rachel Porter set the stage by pointing to West Seattle’s importance within the city – the oldest neighborhood, with 1/5 of the city population living on the peninsula — and chamber members within the context of the larger business landscape, where small businesses provide half of American jobs. “The work of building a community is too important to do alone,” she said. “You make West Seattle what it is.”

Next, it was award time. Chamber Vice Board Chair and emcee Brian Callanan provided introductions, along with a video featuring the award winner, followed by a few words from those accepting the awards.

The Center for Active Living was up first, with its Not-For-Profit of the Year award, and District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka introduced the video, mentioning funds he helped secure in the last round of budgeting to support senior centers citywide. “They do terrific work,” Saka said. “The center has been truly a cornerstone of this West Seattle community for decades.”

The center’s executive director Amy Lee Derenthal was featured in the video, talking about the ways The Center for Active Living, formerly the Senior Center of West Seattle, is working to make sure older community members don’t feel alone where they live. “Isolation is super real. … but we have something we can do about it here at The Center.” That includes more than 40 weekly classes, meals at Margie’s Cafe and special events. “It shows all the work the board and staff has done.”

Board Chair Kristine Milkovich accepted the award for the board and staff. “On behalf of the center, we are so grateful,“ she said. “I’m 55 years old and I’m the target audience. It doesn’t start at 85 to 90 or 100. It starts today.”

Fourth Emerald Games, which Callanan correctly guessed is a reference to the Shadow the Hedgehog game, opened in 2025 above Rush Hour (4517 California Ave SW, Suite D). A “retro video game lounge,” Fourth Emerald is place to buy, trade and play a wide variety of games in lounge areas, along with an event calendar that includes competitions.

In accepting the award, Joshua and Tiara Silas said they have felt warmly welcomed. “One way I always found to connect with people was through video games,” said Joshua. “West Seattle responded in kind.” He said the enthusiasm has been gratifying, and he sees Fourth Emerald filling a need in the community. “One of the hardest things to get now, and that’s a good time … a novel experience. Thanks to the best side of Seattle.”

The Westsider of the Year for 2026 is Jessica Pierce. If you don’t know her name right off, you likely do know West Seattle Junction FC and West Seattle Rhodies FC, the two semi-professional club soccer teams that call Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex their home pitch, thanks to team founder Pierce. “Two teams in two years,” Callanan exclaimed. “Amazing! She believes in professional soccer.”

In accepting the award, Pierce had news. “The Rhodies are # 1 in the entire country right now.” The loudest applause of the event followed. She also had enticements. “They play again this Sunday. They play the Ballard FC team, Salmon Bay. I hope that you can help join and break our attendance record. It was 1,600 last year.” Nino Cantu has a capacity of 3,500. “We have Ben with Viscon [Cellars] pouring wine, the (DubSea) Fish Sticks food truck. If you don’t love soccer, you will.” Pierce also might get an attendance boost from some free tickets being given out through the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) and West Seattle Food Bank. “I wanted to make sure that anyone can walk into our stadium on a Sunday afternoon.”

In the video, Pierce said she is grateful for the honor and the support. “We’re very fortunate to be in a community that embraces us. So many key people through the community; the connections have been incredible.” Pierce said she loves to sit in the stands, “and turn my head side to side, seeing my new friends and family.” Rhodies FC games run through the end of June, while Junction FC goes through the middle of July. “West Seattle can have its own little mini-FIFA,” Pierce smiled.

The final award of the morning went to Business of the Year West Seattle Bowl. Co-owner Jeff Swanson couldn’t resist the dad joke, despite the early hour. “We were bowled over,” he laughed. Swanson accepted the award on behalf of himself and the other two owners, Mike Gubsch and Andy Carl. Swanson has been there for 27 years, which is still just a fraction of the bowling alley’s history, which started in 1948. “We’re one of only two centers left in Seattle city limits,” he said. “There used to be 50. We continue to be independently owned. We’d like to thank the community for supporting us.”

Swanson says their family-friendly approach (offering birthday parties, fundraisers, and other celebrations) plus making the alley a “second home” to league bowlers has been a key to their continued success, along with a number of long-term employees. But he also says the sport provides a unique opportunity in a busy world. “Bowling is face-to-face, in person, no phone or distractions. You experience memories with family and friends right there.”

Swanson recounted that the West Seattle Bowl owners branched out last year to purchase Secoma Lanes in Federal Way when it went up for sale (as we reported here), noting that it could have been lost to redevelopment. Swanson says they’re encouraging the next generation of bowlers to get involved by participating in the Kids Bowl Free program again this summer, good for 2 free games a day for kids 17 and younger.

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce started their Business of the Year award in 2007, added the Westsider of the Year in 2010 and the other two awards in 2011. Past winners are listed on the chamber’s website.