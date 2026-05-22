BIZNOTE: Endolyne ex-bakery space for rent again

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog



(reader photo)

Thanks for the tips and photo! A “For Rent sign is now up in the papered windows of the ex-bakery space most recently occupied by Bel Gatto (9253 45th Ave SW), and the long-time location of The Original Bakery at the Wildwood/Endolyne crossroads.

Last year at this time, the Pilates studio in the same building, Lagom Studios (4507 SW Wildwood Place), planned to expand into the bakery area, adding group classes and saunas. In the interim, Lagom Studios took over the space to the west of their studio, adding enough Pilates equipment for group classes.

“It ended up being perfect,” Lagom owner Melina Moore told us this morning. Moore says she realized it was also enough space for her business, particularly when the permitting process and requirements for the ex-bakery went well beyond what she had expected. She withdrew her permit request in late March.

That’s where leasing agent Kirsten DeWitt came into the picture. “We’re now looking for a fresh, new tenant. It could be office space, retail, anything that would be successful.” DeWitt says the 2,000 square foot space is empty of all the restaurant equipment and freshly drywalled, with one restroom. “It’s a blank slate.” The lease will be a base rate plus triple net. “Five years would be ideal,” she says. So far she says she’s received calls from people looking for spaces for coffee shops or restaurants, but they are “trying to stay away from that,” in deference to Endolyne Joe’s next door.

The owner of Joe’s, CHOW Foods, ran Bel Gatto for less than a year, blaming newly mandated wage and payroll costs for making the cafe and bakery unprofitable when it closed in early 2025. That leaves the open question about how to make a business like a bakery pencil out there. Still, the Original Bakery closed in 2023 as a successful neighborhood staple after more than 80 years in business, when owner Bernie Alonzo retired.

Moore of Lagom is excited to continue having her business on a thriving corner, even though giving up the bakery space means she will not be able to offer saunas, as she had planned. She says things worked out as well as they could have. “It’s already connected to my original space.” Moore says the exposed brick walls and tall ceilings have a more expansive feel, which is perfect for what she offers: Pilates, Reiki, sound baths, tea ceremonies and other special events. “Clients love this space too, it’s super airy.”