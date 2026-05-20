BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Thunder Road Guitars’ opening date for new Admiral space

Four and a half months after announcing the new home of Thunder Road Guitars and co-housed The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors), TRG proprietor Frank Gross has revealed the opening date – and he’s inviting you to the celebration:

We’re having a party and you’re all invited! I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of the new Seattle Thunder Road Guitars. This new location is almost a year in the making and we are over the moon with how it has turned out. Join us for a weekend to remember and help us break in the new store the right way. Lots of exciting details to come, so stay tuned! Saturday June 6th & Sunday June 7th. Doors open at 10am. Store ribbon cutting at 9:45am 2611 California Ave SW

Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop are currently at 6400 California SW; TRG was in The Junction and South Admiral before that. The new location was previously the home of Mud Bay, which moved kitty-corner to the northeast corner of the Admiral/California intersection.