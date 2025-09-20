WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 38 notes!

(Moon and Venus Friday morning, photo by Kevin Freitas)

Welcome to the last weekend of summer! Here’s our big West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

ORCA HALF: This big running event, starting at Lincoln Park and ending at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, is spread across two days this year. No road closures, but be watchful of runners. Participants start in waves beginning at 7:30 am each day; course maps and other information can be found on the Orca Half website.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Want to run a shorter course today? West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See this weekend’s listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Fall edition of Fauntleroy Church‘s popular free-dropoff event, 9 am-3 pm. Here’s the list of what they will and won’t accept this time. (9140 California SW)

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), the first workshop in a series that will teach you about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: This month’s free hike leaves from Westcrest Park (7th/Cloverdale), 9:30 am.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR: Day 1 of this free two-day self-guided tour at stops all over the peninsula where you can meet dozens of artists and discover their work! 10 am-5 pm; the Art Tour website includes printable and clickable versions of the map as well as the artist list. (Community co-sponsors include WSB.)

HELP VFW WITH ROOF PROJECT: If you can spare some time, the West Seattle VFW welcomes volunteers to help winterize their roof before rainy season. 10 am. (3601 SW Alaska)

WESTFEST AT HOLY ROSARY: The fall festival/carnival’s second and biggest day, 10 am-10 pm on the school grounds, with music, food, rides, games, bingo, even a book sale. The entertainment schedule is in our calendar listing. See our report on night 1 here. (41st/42nd/Genesee/Dakota)

ADMIRAL DISTRICT HISTORY TOUR: Still a few spots as of early this morning! 10 am; meet at Belvedere Park (37th SW & SW Admiral Way).

BATMAN DAY AT TAILS TO ASTONISH: Deals and freebies during this special day at the comic-book store, 10 am-5 pm. (5633 California SW)

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: As part of the International Coastal Cleanup, volunteers will spend two hours cleaning up Alki – details here. To help, show up at Alki Bathhouse at 10 am. (2701 Alki SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: One more month to shop at this weekly market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more!

RICE, BEANS, HAPPINESS POP-UP: 10 am-3 pm at Milpa Masa (3416 SW Webster).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

ANTIQUE MALL OF WEST SEATTLE SALE: 11 am to 5 pm today, second day of four-day sale. (4516 California SW)

ONE LAST DOG-SWIM SESSION: “Dog Days of Summer” last day at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), noon-5 pm, $5 per dog to come swim in the pool (no humans in the pool, though) before it’s closed for offseason cleaning.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SHREKLEBALL: 1-4 pm, it’s the annual pickleball funfest and potluck for “Shrek” fans (well, fan status not required), as explained in our calendar listing, at Delridge Community Center. All welcome, even if you’re not an experienced pickleball player and you don’t have gear. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

HOPS FOR HOPS: Pet bunnies and drink beer at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-5 pm.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic returns at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), short, specific sessions, 3-5 pm.

GOOD DAY SAUNA’S LINCOLN PARK DEBUT: 4-8 pm portable sauna on the shore, sessions sold out per website.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, tonight it’s two bands in the School of Rock Adult Showcase. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘NERDLESQUE RISES’: The return of nerdy burlesque, as previewed here – experience it tonight, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Roc Phizzle at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

