WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; two thefts

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Just a few weeks before their anniversary celebration, West Seattle’s only comic-book store Tails to Astonish (5633 California SW) was hit by burglars again. The shop shared the three short security-video clips above and below, and this note:

It happened about 4:40 am on Wednesday. Still checking inventory but as of now they took:

-Batman trading cards

-Yamaha small body acoustic guitar

-Custom Fender Telecaster with Spider-Man design and out name and logo on the head.

-A fake machete

The Seattle Police incident # is 26-182157.

Also:

ITEMS STOLEN: A simple plea from Rowena – “While loading my truck 30th and Holden someone stole a life jacket and a gray bag with a black day planner. I imagine the items would be of little value to someone and likely dumped. Would be very grateful if someone finds them and can return them.” If you find anything like that, let us know, and we’ll connect you.

PACKAGE TAKEN: Grace sent this report from 20th SW & SW 98th: