BIZNOTE: Miss Bebop Waffles? Mini-comeback!

A year and a half after Cori Luckenbach closed Bebop Waffle Shop at California/Admiral, she’s relaunching a mini-version next door, and it’s about to open:

Bebop Waffle Shop Grand Opening – Saturday BEBOP is opening a new walk-up waffle shop, and we are celebrating its grand opening this SATURGAY, 8 AM-3 PM, FOR PRIDE. Bebop is serving our signature classic Belgian waffles to-go and WAFFLE DOGS — waffle batter wrapped around a hot dog and griddled to order. Bebop operates out of Baked, which is still up and running, serving custom cakes. There will be free stickers and tasters, plus a full-on party atmosphere all day – HAPPY PRIDE. 2604 California Ave. SW

After receiving that, we asked Cori about the status of her former corner space’s metamorphosis into The Last Parlor. She says there’s one last round of inspections to go, and it’s a challenge because it involves renovations in a century-old buildig.