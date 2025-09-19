West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

CONTINUING SATURDAY: Holy Rosary School’s 2025 WestFest

September 19, 2025 10:05 pm
Hair Force was the band onstage when we stopped by for a quick look at Holy Rosary School‘s “carnival of community” WestFest tonight. It’s closed now for the night but tomorrow’s the big day, 10 am to 10 pm, and the weather looks promising for kids to enjoy rides and bouncy toys:

Inside the school, you can play bingo …

… or shop the book sale.

Back outside, the lineup of food includes wings, Caesar salad, popcorn, cotton candy, burgers, hot dogs, mac ‘n’ cheese, brats, and pizza. All the outdoor activities are on the playground on the north side of the Holy Rosary campus, 42nd/Dakota.

