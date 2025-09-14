Puget Ridge Edible Park is one of a kind. It doesn’t have to be. Learn about urban farming!

(WSB file photo)

Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) is a park where food is grown. The lessons community volunteers have learned while making it happen and helping it thrive are lessons you can learn from – and a “community garden leadership camp” this fall will give you that chance. PREP’s Stu Hennessey sent the announcement:

What: Urban farming, community garden leadership camp

When: September 20th through October 18th on consecutive Saturdays from 9 am to 11 am

Where: Puget Ridge Edible Park

1801 SW Brandon St. West Seattle

Why: Puget Ridge Edible Park is a permaculture community garden that supplies free local and fresh produce to many families in and near the Puget Ridge neighborhood.

With food security being a concern and with prices of high quality and healthy food prices climbing the fastest, growing locally is the best answer. We will share with you our story of success from acquiring space to season by season methods that you can use to develop your own neighborhood park as well as use in your own garden. To show commitment, a $25 donation the the Puget Ridge Edible Park group, a 501c3 is suggested but not required.