WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Nerdlesque’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

Before we get to today’s highlight list, it’s time to start rolling out the weekend previews. We’re fairly sure “Nerdlesque Rises” is the liveliest entertainment experience on this weekend’s lineup. From pirates to … politics? … it’s a one-of-a-kind show set to take over the main theater at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center this Saturday. Here’s the preview with some bonus info from producer/performer Scarlett O’Hairdye, who is a West Seattleite too:

Nerdlesque Rises!

A nearly nude nerd revue! That’s right! Just like Godzilla rising from the deep, Unnatural Redhead Productions rises from a five-year slumber to bring its particular brand of nerdlesque back to Seattle! Join us this September at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in West Seattle for an evening of nearly nude nerds celebrating their favorite fandoms and yours. ’80s cartoons! Gay pirates! Star Trek! A fully ADA-accessible theater! FREE PARKING! This show has it all! You’ll get to see fandom faves live on stage from a diverse group of world-class burlesque performers, all in a beautiful theater with raked seating and great sightlines! Our cast will take you from the future of Star Trek to the swashbuckling seas of Our Flag Means Death, from the original ’80s She-Ra to cult classic Jean-Paul Gautier costumed The Fifth Element. It’s going to be fun! It’s going to be funny! It’s going to feature a live on-stage interview with mayoral candidate Katie Wilson! It’s going to be in your neighborhood! Featuring burlesque performances by: Scarlett O’Hairdye

Sin de la Rosa

Alexa Perplexa

Mx. Pucks A’Plenty

Ramona Rhapsody Hosted by the incomparable Rebecca Mmm Davis! Saturday, September 20th, 2025

$30 GA | $40 VIP | Season Tickets $100

18+

Doors 7 pm | Show 7:30 pm The Thelma Dewitty Theater in the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW)0

Scarlett also told us, when we asked some bonus questions:

West Seattle used to host a monthly burlesque revue at the Skylark, and we have some occasional one-off shows here and there (as well as the Kenyon Hall Drag Cabaret), but there hasn’t been a regular burlesque show in this neighborhood in years. Unnatural Redhead Productions and the Stay Up Late Show are pumped to bring this art to the neighborhood, and I’m pumped to be a ten-minute drive from the venue so I can go to bed as soon as possible after the show! I’ve lived here for the last fourteen years! West Seattle is my home, and I love the art and music scene we’ve cultivated on our little peninsula. My goal is to make the season a celebration of our neighborhood and local businesses. For NERDLESQUE RISES! we’ve teamed up with Ounces Taproom and the Revelry Room for pre and post-show drinks – the Thelma Dewitty Theatre doesn’t have a built in bar, which means we can produce an 18+ show instead of 21+, but if people want an adult beverage before they show they can show their ticket receipt at Ounces for 20% off their order, and after the show at the Revelry Room for a special custom cocktail.

Tickets for the Saturday night Nerdlesque show are available here.