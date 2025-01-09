West Seattle Art Walk, rock ‘n’ roll history, comedy, politics, more for your Thursday

Biggest event on the schedule for the hours ahead is the first West Seattle Art Walk of the year – here again is the list of venues, both those showcasing art, and those with food/drink specials:

Here’s the updated preview of specific receptions and specials for tonight, and our preview of several highlights. Most – but not all! – start around 5 pm.

Also happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center reopens today ad is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

CITY COUNCILMEMBER AT CHAMBER: As previewed last night (follow that link for RSVP info), City Councilmember Rob Saka speaks to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce during their 11:30 am lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).

STATE REPRESENTATIVE AT C&P: As noted in that same preview, State House Rep. Emily Alvarado will be at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) for a coffee chat at 1 pm

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: A regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle – and art, as Viscon Cellars is an Art Walk venue!

MUSIC HISTORY: As previewed here (follow that link for RSVP info), this month’s Words, Writers, Southwest Stories online presentation tells the “Untold Story of Northwest Rock ‘n’ Roll,” starting at 6 pm.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

DORIS BROWN HERITAGE DOCUMENTARY: As previewed here, a West Seattle directory’s film “Last Lap,” about former longtime West Seattleite with an incredible running career Doris Brown Heritage, has its Seattle premiere at 7 pm tonight on Queen Anne, with Heritage herself scheduled to attend.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm.

COMEDY: Jokes at The Junction comedy show, 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) – go here for ticket(s)!

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!