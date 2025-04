6:22 PM: What started as a fire-alarm call has been upgraded to a “fire in building” response in The Junction, south of California/Edmunds. The address checks to the Blake Apartments mixed-use building. SFD says the fire is on the 4th floor and is already out. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

(Added: Reader photo)

6:25 PM: SFD is already reducing the response since the fire was extinguished quickly.