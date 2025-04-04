BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Duke’s Alki space to become Do Si Korean BBQ

When a Duke’s spokesperson confirmed to us via email Thursday that the sudden Alki closure followed the sale of the restaurant, not the building, she pointed us to chef/entrepreneur Brian Hoang as managing partner of the new restaurant that would move into the space. We reached him today for details. He says it’ll be an expansion location of his Do Si Korean BBQ, currently located in Kent. He says his is one of three families that run Do Si in Kent and will operate this one, adding that they’re taking over an Alki lease with nine years remaining. The name, he explains, is Korean for “the place.” He tells WSB the Alki location will have basically the same menu as Kent but a wider beverage selection because there’s more bar space. He describes Do Si as “traditional Korean BBQ with a Buffalo Wild Wings vibe,” and says Alki will have a sports-bar feel. “The food is only half the story – the experience is what creates the customer base,” he says. They’re hoping to be open by mid-summer, after “very limited renovations,” new paint, different furniture, and of course different signage. Do Si might eventually become a chain, says Hoang, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” and notes he’s also in the grocery business, with Yellow Bee Market and Cafe. They plan to have Do Si KBBQ on Alki open 7 days a week; hours haven’t yet been finalized – the Alki location might open earlier than the Kent location currently does.