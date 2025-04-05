HELPING: Two major local nonprofits showcased at HomeStreet Bank’s West Seattle branch

Every month, HomeStreet Bank‘s West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) showcases a local business or nonprofit, and offers visitors the chance to enter a drawing related to the showcase subject. This past month, it was the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, looking ahead to next Friday night’s fundraiser Story Tellers: A Peninsula and Its People. On Thursday, SWSHS’s Elizabeth Rudrud visited the branch to join employee Gus for the monthly drawing – the winner got a free ticket to the Friday gala. For everybody else – tickets are still available, and get you a great night at Salty’s on Alki, with the chance to bid on some amazing offerings – and even if you absolutely can’t go, you’ll be able to bid in the online auction starting Monday.

Meantime, this month’s showcase at HomeStreet West Seattle features another organization with a fundraising gala coming up soon, the West Seattle Food Bank – they’ve just extended earlybird pricing for their May 3 event Nourish & Flourish until next Friday. Visit the display at HomeStreet any time this month, and in the meantime, get your Nourish & Flourish ticket(s) by going here.