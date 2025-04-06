WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes!

(Photo by Michael Reilly)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for your Sunday:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (root vegetables! lots of greens! cabbage! apples!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

KINDIE WEST CONCERT: 10 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), Eli Rosenblatt performs this family-music concert. Our calendar listing has ticket info.

KIDS’ MARKET: Sale to raise money for refugee families, 10 am-3 pm. (3513 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN NEEDS YOU: Monthly work party 10 am-noon! (Lanham/Graham)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FEEL LIKE SINGING? Drop into the Alki Community Choir‘s open rehearsal 11:30 am-1 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – info in our calendar listing.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ADVANCED CRIBBAGE PLAY: Faster-paced cribbage at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required – details here.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 2:30 pm performance of “The Pigeon and The Dove: A History of Hatred & Love” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), details and ticket link in our calendar listing.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Heather Vic, Steffen Fanger, Kim Tuvim perform this month’s concert to encourage monetary and nonperishable-food donations for WSFB.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-8 pm, Community School of West Seattle is the beneficiary if you buy food from Chipotle (4730 California SW) – our calendar listing explains how to ensure your purchase counts toward the fundraiser.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!