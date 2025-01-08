PREVIEW: Two chances Thursday to hear from/talk with local elected leaders

Two local elected officials have public appearances in West Seattle on Thursday:

STATE HOUSE REP. EMILY ALVARADO: The second-term 34th District State House representative, currently hoping to be appointed to the State Senate seat that Joe Nguyễn is leaving to become Commerce Director, will be at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) at 1 pm Thursday. West Seattle’s Postcards4Democracy group is sponsoring this coffee chat as a look ahead to the State Legislature’s 2025 session, which starts next week, and asked us to let you know about Rep. Alvarado’s appearance.

CITY COUNCILMEMBER ROB SAKA: As he announced during this week’s council briefing meeting Monday afternoon, Councilmember Saka is speaking to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce during their 11:30 am lunch meeting Thursday. It’s billed as a “State of District 1” speech, in the banquet room at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). If you’re a Chamber member, lunch is $25; for non-members, $35 – go here to register.