4 things to see – and/or hear! – on Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk

Since tomorrow will be the second Thursday of the month, it brings 2025’s first West Seattle Art Walk.

That’s the list of venues where you’ll find art and/or food-and-drink specials on Art Walk nights this quarter (see a larger version here). Artist receptions are spotlighted here, including these four don’t-miss spots:

WEST SEATTLE HS @ WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS: The northernmost Art Walk stop, West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), is featuring more than 50 West Seattle High School students’ work on Thursday night, with “a diverse collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and mixed media works” – plus the WSHS-rooted band The Potholes. 5-8 pm.

ART WALK DEBUT PHOTOGRAPHER @ VISCON CELLARS: 5-9 pm, Ashley Harrison will be the featured artist at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), her first time as an Art Walk participant. From the preview:

Ashley Harrison takes photos around the Puget Sound region. This show focuses on birds of the PNW, especially herons and hummingbirds, and of Costa Rica. Ashley’s overall work includes wildlife photos, event photos, and portraits of families and meaningful relationships.

If you visit Viscon on Art Walk night, tasting fees are waived.

DEPECHE MIKE @ EASY STREET RECORDS: Easy Street (4559 California SW) usually incorporates music into its monthly Art Walk offerings, and Depeche Mike is spinning vinyl this time around – an art form all its own:

Drop in to the shop/café 6-9 pm.

‘ICONIC WEST SEATTLE’: At Verity CU (4505 California SW), watercolor artist Gloria Carmignani-Breslin will be showing work including scenes featuring West Seattle icons (Alki Statue of Liberty, Bruun Idun the troll, among others). She’ll be there 5-8 pm.

Those are just a few possibilities for tomorrow night – check the list again before you go!

(WSB is a community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk.)