FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek salmon-watch season concludes. Here’s how many showed up

(Salmon eggs after a predator gnawed at a spawner’s carcass)

Story by Judy Pickens

Photos/video by Tom Trulin

Special to West Seattle Blog

The 19 coho spawners that came into Fauntleroy Creek the past two weeks lured a record number of volunteers (27) to document them, as well as 262 visitors and students to the spawning reach.

The action began on October 13 with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council‘s annual drumming to call in spawners. They waited several days in Fauntleroy Cove for sufficient rain to freshen creek water – a sign that it would provide suitable habitat for the next generation.

(The last spawner came through the culvert under Fauntleroy Way on Nov. 5)

The first arrived in the spawning reach on Nov. 1 and the last showed up on Nov. 5. This year’s total compares to 34 in 2023 and a near-record 254 in 2022.

“Such fluctuations are typical for this small creek,” said veteran watcher Dennis Hinton. “Having just 19 in a short spawning reach means everyone could find a good spot to leave their fertilized eggs.”

Volunteers began preparing for spawning season in late September when Mark Sears led a work party to relocate drift logs on the beach so spawners would have easy access to the creek mouth. Once watchers saw them in the cove, he checked daily to make sure they could get in at high tide.

(Bridge School students brought questions about habitat and spawner behavior)

A cadre of veteran watchers was on hand to welcome 154 visitors during a Nov. 3 “open creek,” as well as when students and staff came from the Bridge School in White Center and Chief Sealth International High School.

Next up: Tiny fry will emerge from their protective blanket of gravel in about 4 months to start feeding in the lower creek.