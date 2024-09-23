SALMON SEASON: Volunteers open the way for Fauntleroy Creek spawners

(Photos by Tom Trulin: Mark Sears [in yellow] led volunteers in relocating drift logs mired in vegetation near Fauntleroy Creek)

As noted here last week, it’s almost salmon-spawning season – and Fauntleroy Creek is ready for fish, thanks in part to some helping hands. Creek steward Judy Pickens sent this report:

How many volunteers does it take to ensure coho spawners can get into Fauntleroy Creek from saltwater? Eight got the job done on Saturday (September 21).

Pilings that support the ferry dock in Fauntleroy Cove trap drift logs, and vegetation can further impact the jam. State Fish and Wildlife permits the Fauntleroy Watershed Council to open a route for spawners when tidal action isn’t enough to clear the way. Mark Sears led the work party and will continue to monitor the area through spawning season.

The annual drumming on Sunday, October 13, to call in spawners (details here) will launch this year’s salmon watch, which will run until mid-November. Last year, watchers recorded a healthy crop of 34 coho spawners; since 1994, the count has ranged from 0 to 274. If/when watchers start to see spawners, West Seattle Blog will announce a weekend open creek for anyone to come have a look.