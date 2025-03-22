West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash reported at Westwood Village

March 22, 2025 9:33 pm
(Added: Photo sent by Jessie McClurg)

9:33 PM: SPD and SFD are responding to a report of a flipped-car crash in the Westwood Village parking lot near QFC and Rite Aid. The car is described as a “blue Hyundai sedan.” One person is reportedly trapped, one ejected, per dispatch. Updates to come.

9:39 PM: The flipped car is described as “in the bushes” and firefighters told dispatch that one person is indeed in the vehicle – they’re working to cut that one out – one outside. Neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries, in early assessment.

9:47 PM: Added a reader photo just sent. Firefighter have told dispatch they’ve gotten the trapped person out of the car (further described as a Hyundai Sonata). SFD describes both injured people as in stable condition.

(Added: Photo sent by Tim Durkan)

9:50 PM: Added another photo we just received. Meantime, an officer at the scene has just told dispatch, “This will be a medically related collision.”

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash reported at Westwood Village"

  • A WS mom March 22, 2025 (9:39 pm)
    You are so fast!!! The emergency vehicles are still screaming past on 35th and you already have the news we can use! I hope folks are OK. 

    • WSB March 22, 2025 (9:58 pm)
      Sounds so far like no life-threatening injuries. I don’t have info on what medical condition officers blame the crash on but photographer Tim Durkan at the scene says it appears the driver was going the wrong way through the drive-thru, hit the rock embankment, and flipped the car.

