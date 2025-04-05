PHOTOS: ‘Hands Off’ West Seattle demonstration #2, in Admiral

The smaller of the two casually organized “Hands Off” mini-rallies in West Seattle was at Admiral/California, where 90-year-old Roxie from Brookdale Admiral Heights invited neighbors to another “Old Tyme Adults for Democracy” gathering for the second consecutive weekend.

WSB contributing photojournalist Dave Gershgorn reports, “About 10-15 people at first, which grew to about 40 by my estimation after a family or two with a big handcart full of signs for the kids rolled up. Lots of honks in support, but a few drivers, including one in a Tesla, shouted support for Elon Musk back at protesters.”

