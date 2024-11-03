HAPPENING NOW: ‘Open creek’ to see spawners in Fauntleroy

(Photos by Tom Trulin)

The salmon spawners have arrived in Fauntleroy Creek and right now, it’s your first big chance this season to try to see them firsthand. Creek stewards and volunteer salmon watchers are hosting an “open creek” along the stretch where you’re most likely to see them, which runs through private property, but you’ll be guided down to creekside if you go to the public overlook that’s right off the corner of upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director [map].

This opportunity continues until 3 pm today. All ages welcome, but children should be with an adult and dogs should be leashed. Note that you might see dead fish as well as live ones – that’s the natural end of the spawning cycle.