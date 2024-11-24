FOLLOWUP: Camp Long, almost two weeks later

Tomorrow marks two weeks since arson gutted the lodge at West Seattle’s Camp Long. We’re checking in periodically with Seattle Parks as they decide what to do about the lodge and two cabins that were all damaged that night. (The park has remained closed too.) Most recent statement was this response to our inquiry, from Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin: “We are still working through a lot of questions with insurance and building inspectors and so on before we make any decisions. The park is still closed as we work to secure the building. Once the building is secured, we will reopen the park to the public.” Our photo (taken through the closed gate) is from Saturday; no work crews or others in sight at the time. Meantime, a reminder that park staff are seeking public help in recreating Camp Long’s catalogue of history – here’s how you can be part of that.