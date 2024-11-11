UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to Camp Long lodge fire

(Added: Reader photo by Trevor)

8:06 PM: Seattle Fire has dispatched a “full response” to 5200 35th SW, which is the address for Camp Long. “Multiple calls on a structure on fire” at the park, per the dispatch.

8:08 PM: First units on scene report this is a “working fire.” They’re calling for more engines. They’re describing the burning building as a “single-family residence with basement.”

8:16 PM: They report the fire is “partly knocked down.” They’re also reporting broken windows on at least one level. We don’t yet know if this is the park’s historic lodge. We have WSB team members on the way. Note police are blocking 35th in the area.

8:22 PM: The building is too dangerous for firefighters to be in, so they’re getting out. A nearby neighbor confirms the lodge is what’s on fire