CAMP LONG: More than a building burned. Here’s how you can help rebuild the ‘catalogue’

(WSB photo, Tuesday)

Four days after Camp Long‘s historic lodge was gutted by a fire that’s been ruled arson, the park’s supervisor Matt Kostle asked us to share this with the community, because more has been lost than a building:

Dearest friends, community members and supporters of Camp Long,

Thank you all for your thoughts and support after this tragic fire.

At this time, we do not have any updates on the investigation. We also do not yet have any updates on the next steps for our park. We ask that you look to Seattle Parks and Recreation Communications Department for any updates as they come. We know how special this place is to everyone and what a terrible loss this is to the West Seattle Community. We are so grateful to you for your outpouring of support, memories and inquiries as we grieve this catastrophic event.

In addition to the devastation of our beloved lodge, we also lost everything within it. This includes many historic photos, documents and stories of all the magic that has happened here over the years.

In light of this, we are reaching out to all of you, our community, friends and supporters, to share with us your stories and photos so we can rebuild a new Camp Long Catalogue of history. Below is a link where you can upload photos and stories you would like to share with us, and that we may feature on our social media sites in the days and weeks to come:

form.jotform.com/camplongchallenge/camp-long-catalogue