UPDATE: Vehicle goes over the seawall off Alki Avenue

November 21, 2024 10:07 pm
10:07 PM: A water-rescue response – on land and sea – is on the way to the 1300 block of Alki [map], where a car is reported to have gone into the water. Whether anyone’s still inside it is not known yet. Updates to come.

(Reader photo)

10:11 PM: Police on the scene report “no one seriously injured here,” saying the vehicle has “gone completely over the embankment.” Apparently the car is on the rocks, NOT in the water.

10:18 PM: Added reader photo looking over the scene. According to cross-reference of the license plate mentioned on police radio, the vehicle is an F-150 pickup.

10:26 PM: The water-rescue response was canceled since it was on the rocks, not submerged. This is the same block where a driver was rear-ended and pushed into the water last year.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Vehicle goes over the seawall off Alki Avenue"

  • Alki resident November 21, 2024 (10:26 pm)
    You can’t park there. 

  • Rhonda November 21, 2024 (10:26 pm)
    So, the speed humps didn’t work again? 

