UPDATE: 2-car collision, 1 in the water, off Alki Avenue

5:50 PM: Another emergency response – this time in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue – a two-car collision reportedly has one vehicle in the water, one up on the sidewalk. Updates to come.

5:57 PM: One person from the car that went into the water is reported to be undergoing CPR. One other injured person from the crash is reported to have a broken leg. Please avoid the area – emergency responders are trying their best to block off the road while also focusing on the injured people.

6:04 PM: One trapped person has been extricated from the car that crashed on land. SFD says that person will be taken to a hospital. Divers are checking the car in the water to see if anyone remains inside: