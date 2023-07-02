West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2-car collision, 1 in the water, off Alki Avenue

July 16, 2023 5:50 pm
(Added: Reader photo)

5:50 PM: Another emergency response – this time in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue – a two-car collision reportedly has one vehicle in the water, one up on the sidewalk. Updates to come.

(Added: Reader photo sent by Reiner)

5:57 PM: One person from the car that went into the water is reported to be undergoing CPR. One other injured person from the crash is reported to have a broken leg. Please avoid the area – emergency responders are trying their best to block off the road while also focusing on the injured people.

(Added: Reader photo sent by Reiner)

6:04 PM: One trapped person has been extricated from the car that crashed on land. SFD says that person will be taken to a hospital. Divers are checking the car in the water to see if anyone remains inside:

(Reader photo sent by Reiner)

