Two robbers hit the Avalon 7-11 after midnight, according to police radio. No weapons reported, so this was a “strong-arm” robbery; they are reported to have taken cash from the till. Only description – Black, male, teens/early 20s, no taller than 5’7″, black hoodies, one with a blue face mask, one with a black face madk, last seen walking westbound on Avalon.