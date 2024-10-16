West Seattle, Washington

Ten ‘neighborhood centers’ proposed for West Seattle, and other changes in newly unveiled zoning maps

October 16, 2024 2:00 pm
(Google Maps Street View image, west side of 35th/Barton)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Above, you see the heart of what would be the Upper Fauntleroy “neighborhood center” as part of the proposed zoning changes just unveiled by the city.

The maps are part – but not the entirety – of the “comprehensive plan” (aka One Seattle Plan) updates that the city’s been working on for the past two years, part of a state-mandated process to update the plan once a decade. We got a preview at a City Hall media briefing this morning; the city says its proposed sheaf of changes would give Seattle the capacity for a total of 330,000 new housing units, far more than they envisioned when circulating the draft earlier this year. (Here’s the slide deck from today’s briefing.)

The proposed maps build on the draft maps circulated last spring, as reported here in March, when we first noted that the city intended to plan for increased business activity and housing density by designating “neighborhood centers” as well as making some changes in its existing “urban centers” (formerly known as “urban villages”). Back in March, the city’s early version of these changes showed six “neighborhood centers” for West Seattle. Now, the newly unveiled maps show 10 (out of the 30 total proposed citywide):

*Brandon Junction (centered on Delridge/Brandon)
*Fairmount (centered on California/Findlay)
*Holden (centered on 35th/Holden)
*Sylvan Junction (centered on Delridge/Orchard)
*Upper Fauntleroy (centered on 35th/Barton)
*High Point (centered on 35th/Morgan)
*Highland Park (centered on 9th/Trenton)
*Endolyne (centered on 45th/Wildwood)
*Delridge (centered on Delridge/Dakota)
*Alki (centered on 61st/Stevens)

(For now, check the online maps for exact boundaries and the attendant rezoning where applicable – we’ve requested a larger version of the map/list and will add it here when available.)

The “neighborhood center” additions are only part of what you’ll find on the zoning maps. West Seattle’s four “urban centers” – Admiral, Alaska Junction, Morgan Junction, and Westwood/Highland Park – would, in most cases, expand (here again is the interactive site with the maps).

If you’re not in an urban center or neighborhood center, check your zoning anyway. Upzoning is proposed along major transit routes (Fauntleroy Way SW along the RapidRide C Line route past Lincoln Park, for example). And if you’re in a “neighborhood residential” zone (the new name given to “single-family” a few years back), and otherwise unchanged, you’ll be in an “urban neighborhood” area. Most formerly “single-family” parcels already have had the capacity for three units – a main house and two Accessory Dwelling Units – because of previous city changes, but now the State Legislature-passed HB 1110 requires capacity for four units on these parcels. If affordable housing is included, some might be eligible for six units, and/or four stories. And lots of parcels will become mixed-use in one specific way – any corner lot in an “urban neighborhood” zone would be eligible for a corner store.

Other changes include parking rules:

As a result of this, we learned, the Alki Parking Overlay – which requires a space and a half for every dwelling unit in that area – would be abolished (as would the only other “parking overlay” in the city, in the U District). General parking for residential units – aside from the frequent-transit zones where none would be required – would be one space for two units.

Lots more in the maps, and there’s more in what the city announced today. But for starters, you can browse for yourself, and make comments now – that’s why the maps are being made public, with other plan-updates to come. You can also attend an upcoming informational session. The West Seattle session is 5:30-7:30 pm Wednesday, November 6, at Madison MS (3429 45th SW) and the full list of citywide events (plus the online session) is on this flyer. All this ultimately goes to the City Council for consideration.

6 Replies to "Ten 'neighborhood centers' proposed for West Seattle, and other changes in newly unveiled zoning maps"

  • Joe Z October 16, 2024 (2:17 pm)
    I find these proposed changes underwhelming. $7 billion for a light rail line and the best we are going to do is predominately lowrise zoning around the light rail stations? There should be far more midrise zoning, especially around the Avalon Station. If there was one spot in the city to go extra aggressive with zoning it is around the light rail stations. 

    • WSB October 16, 2024 (3:01 pm)
      Urban centers are in line for more upzoning in a forthcoming phase (see page 10 of the slide deck). I’ll add that to the end.

  • jj October 16, 2024 (2:32 pm)
    California/ Findlay seems like an odd spot considering it’s blocks away from Morgan junction and not much further to Alaska junction in the other direction. 

  • Jason October 16, 2024 (2:48 pm)
    Upzone now!!! We need housing so so bad.  Especially in new lightrail and transit zones.

  • Brandon October 16, 2024 (2:51 pm)
    Just cant wait for the “unintended consequences” many would point out are obvious only to be ignored and left to watch happen. Just in time for another fix on the dime of the taxpayer.

    Some new neighbors moved in to a place across the street. Just a duplex. Four cars added to street parking. In a “safe street” area with “road closed” signs around. These polices altogether are just incompatible with society.  Take a guess about the neighbor before that. You cant force people to comply, as much as you try to make it inconvenient for them, they will tend to rely on their own means of transportation and liberties. Try driving through the narrow street of 9th and Trenton now. – Now add more people and limit their parking.

    Meanwhile, the supply of SFHs will decline, prices for them will go up. And people will start moaning about home affordability, rising rents, and falsely blame gentrification and “the rich”, all while the leaders they voted for pushed the actual issues though. But don’t worry, they’ll promise infinite affordable housing (no such thing, its subsidized by another taxpayer) for lifelong votes.

  • K October 16, 2024 (3:12 pm)
    I mean, I’m all for upzoning and density, but some of these locations seem arbitrary.  With the existing businesses and adjacent greenbelts near Delridge & Orchard, I feel like there’s either room for some new housing with no businesses to walk to, or more businesses that are only convenient for a handful of people to walk to.  Making that particular spot into a neighborhood hub of any kind would require some EXTREMELY thoughtful planning, and departures from common practice elsewhere in the city.

