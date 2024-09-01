WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes for September’s start

(Photo by Vlad Oustimovitch)

Thanks to everyone who sent versions of that amazing sunset view from Saturday! A spectacular way to end August – and now, it’s on to the start of September and our daily highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

NO SSV CLOSURE: Reminder – the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is fully open this weekend.

ART ON THE CORNER: 8 am-3 pm at 39th/Holden, artist Bonnie is having another one of her famous art sales, with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: It’s back in West Seattle – the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor)! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, you can join the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

NO WESTIES RUN CLUB: They’re taking a break this holiday weekend.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: No holiday for the market – as usual, open, 10 am-2 pm, late-summer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon) P.S. Market managers are asking shoppers to take an online survey.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: Monthly chance to show the garden at Lanham/Graham some love, 10 am-noon. Here’s this month’s invitation from Lisa:

Our jobs:

-weed the overgrown shaded area – native shade plants from Wildflowers Northwest on the way to plant out this last wild zone including ferns and solomon’s seal

-clip more dried seed for our seed saving efforts – you are welcome to take seed home with you too, there’s plenty to go around!

-general weeding in beds and pathways What to bring/wear: -Your gardening spirit (no experience necessary)

-Water bottle

-Closed-toed shoes You may want to bring sunblock and a rain jacket! our weather is fickle these days. We have a selection of gardening tools and gloves available but if you have a favorite from home, please bring it, we love learning about folks’ favorite tools.

BIZARRE BAZAAR: Shop local artist/vendors at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 11 am-3 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public for the second-to-last day of the season, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL CLOSED: Its season ended early because of plumbing trouble.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: Maintenance and repair work continue.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Last chance this season! U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are at Alki Point Lighthouse today for free tours starting at 1 pm; get there by 3:45 pm for the last tour of the day. (3201 Alki SW)

HELP PAINT! As previewed here, volunteers are working on murals at Lafayette Elementary today and tomorrow. Still some volunteer slots open as of early today – sign up here.

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: Annual celebration at the Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard), 2-4 pm, lion dance, treats, lantern-making, and a parade – all welcome.

SMASH BURGER POP-UP: The Good Society is doing it again – 4-7 pm smash burgers – stop in at California/Lander for burgers and/or beer.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!