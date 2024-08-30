CAN YOU HELP? Labor Day weekend mural painting at West Seattle school

(WSB file photo)

Urban Art Works is hoping for more helping hands to paint a mural at Lafayette Elementary this weekend. If you can spare a little time Sunday and/or Monday, read on:

Volunteers Needed ✨

Volunteers! Join us for painting at Lafayette Elementary School in West Seattle! We’re painting the exterior walls of two portable classrooms, the project is on a very tight turnaround as we’re aiming to start and complete the mural in two days! With your help, we can do it!

When: Labor Day Weekend — Sunday, September 1st & Monday, September 2nd

Time: Shifts are available in 1.5-hour slots from 10 AM to 4 PM

Where: Lafayette Elementary, 2645 California Ave SW

We’re aiming to complete this mural before school starts on the 4th. The first slot is open to all levels (adults), with intermediate and advanced slots in the middle of the day and afternoon. Our goal is to complete the mural on Sept 1st, with Sept 2nd being a back-up day for any necessary touch-ups; if we are able to finish on the 1st, the 2nd will be canceled, so make sure to sign up for the 1st if you want to make sure to get a chance to paint :)

Sign up for as many slots as you like, and let’s paint!

*Sign up here

*Parking Info: Find parking at the back of the school by turning into the alley next to Wiseman’s Appliance on California Ave.

Don’t forget your paint clothes, water, and sunscreen!