WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Grand opening, two 5-year anniversaries, added days – and a mystery

The business notes have been piling up behind this week’s huge stories and breaking news, but here goes with five!

GRAND OPENING: Charcuterie by Annalise is finally through the final stages of permits and remodeling at 6032 California SW and is getting ready to open (two months later than she originally hoped). Her new ribbon-cutting date is noon Sunday, September 22, and the shop will be open until 5 pm that day. Annalise Johnson says the event will include “cheese tastings, raffles/giveaways, demos, sweet treats, and charcuterie boxes for sale.” Find out more about her business in our previous story.

LADY JAYE TURNS 5: As mentioned briefly in today’s highlight list, Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Co-proprietor Evan tells WSB, “We are so excited to have been a part of West Seattle for the last 5 years and we re-signed another 5-year contract. We are sticking around!” As part of the party, today starting at 4 pm they have a special menu item – for the first time, Smoked Texas-Style Wagyu Brisket. (Evan says they have seven briskets for the occasion – but when they’re sold out, they’re sold out!)

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS TURNS 5: Also celebrating a milestone anniversary, Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW). Tomorrow (Saturday, September 14) is the party, 4-6 pm, and co-proprietor Desirae says in the announcement:

We hope youâ€™ll join us even if itâ€™s just to say hi and grab a slice of cake. We want to see your faces because we honestly canâ€™t believe itâ€™s been 5 years so weâ€™ll need you to pinch us to assure itâ€™s actually real! Communities like ours thrive when places bring them together and weâ€™ve always believed thatâ€™s just what a bookstore can do. Through thick and thin, weâ€™re here, because what would a bookstore be without the people who enter them.

Full celebration details are in our calendar listing, including 15 percent off purchases all weekend.

CHERRY EXPANDS TO 7 DAYS A WEEK: Cherry Consignment (4142 California SW), which celebrated its 15th anniversary a month ago, wants you to know that the shop is now open 7 days a week, noon-5 pm.

MYSTERY: Readers have emailed pointing out that “LEASED” sign in the window at the ex-Lodge space in Junction 47. As we’ve told them, there’s nothing on record yet, but we asked the commercial real-estate broker who leased it, Jason Miller, first VP at Kidder Matthews, what he could tell us: “I can confirm the space has been leased and the new Tenant plans to open in the first quarter of next year. Construction on the remodel will probably start later this year.” He describes the new tenant as “a great local restaurant with West Seattle roots” and expects them to go public “when the time is right.”