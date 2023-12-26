BIZNOTE: Last week for The Lodge in Tne Junction

We’ve finally confirmed via an in-person visit today what readers have reported hearing from employees as well as from the trivia host – that the West Seattle location of The Lodge Sports Grille is about to close. New Year’s Eve will be its last day, The Lodge opened in then-new Junction 47 seven years ago; its website currently shows five other locations around the metro area. The about-to-be-vacant 4,200-sf West Seattle space is listed for lease (here’s the flyer); it’s in Junction 47’s east building.