BIZNOTE: Charcuterie by Annalise sets grand-opening date for ‘edible art food experience’

(Photo courtesy Charcuterie by Annalise)

Annalise Johnson has set the grand-opening date for the new Morgan Junction storefront of her business, Charcuterie by Annalise. She’s been remodeling 6032 California SW (next to Alki Arts, in the former Youngstown/HeartBeet space), and a ribboncutting is planned for 11:30 am Saturday, July 27, followed by an open house. Annalise’s business isn’t new – it’s been a mobile business for three years, with what she describes as “beautiful and delicious custom charcuterie spreads for every occasion.” With the new storefront, she’ll expand to “a unique food experience destination for the community, with scrumptious charcuterie boxes and charcuterie sandwiches for lunch pickup as well as curated gift baskets, cheese tastings, educational demos, and collaborations with other local woman-owned small businesses.” She’ll also use the back of the space as her prep kitchen for catering orders, which can be picked up there too. Her hours for what she describes overall as an “edible art food experience” will be 11 am-6 pm Wednesdays through Sundays.