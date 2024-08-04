WEEK AHEAD: Cherry Consignment celebrates 15th anniversary

We took that photo inside Cherry Consignment (4142 California SW) on the north edge of The Junction last year, when proprietor Nyla Bittermann was celebrating her shop’s 14th anniversary. Now it’s time for a milestone – 15 years! The party starts Thursday – here’s the announcement Nyla sent:

Come celebrate with us Thursday 8/8 through Monday 8/12. We’ll kick off our celebration on Thursday, 8/8, at 5 pm with an after-hours shopping event and the fun will last all weekend. The entire store will be 15% off all weekend, all purchases over $50 will receive a special gift, and we’ll have local makers popping up each day. We’ve also got yummy snacks and sips. Plus! We’re doing a no-appointment-needed “drop and shop” on Monday, 8/12, from 1 to 3 pm. Your chance to drop off 10 or less pristine items that we’ll process as we are able. Thank YOU for supporting Cherry Consignment for the last 15 years – What a gift and honor to be a part of this amazing community. Come shop with us over the weekend, so we can say ‘Thank You’ in person!

Thursday is also West Seattle Art Walk night, so after you visit Cherry, you can move on to this month’s Art Walk venues!