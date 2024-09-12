More new school-zone traffic calming: All-way stop at 49th/Spokane

Thanks for the texted tips and photo. SDOT has installed more school-zone traffic calming, this time adding an all-way stop at 49th SW and SW Spokane, near the former Schmitz Park Elementary (currently in its second of three years as temporary home to Alki Elementary). Tipsters thought we’d want to let you know, as this might take some people by surprise. We found it mentioned as a “current project” on the same SDOT webpage where we found a mention of the speed cushions installed last week on California SW near Gatewood Elementary. The mention says simply, “Install all way stops near Schmitz Park – SPS interim site (expected in 2024 or 2025).” We’ll check again with SDOT on any others with imminent installation.