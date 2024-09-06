West Seattle’s newest speed cushions, including two sets on California Avenue SW

Thanks for the tips. SDOT crews are installing West Seattle’s newest speed cushions today – including what are, we believe, the first ones ever built on California Avenue SW (not counting the raised crosswalks in The Junction). Above is the newly installed set on California just south of Myrtle, and below is the outline for a set just north of Myrtle:

SDOT also is installing speed cushions/humps on Myrtle west of California. This is all part of Safe Routes to School traffic calming around Gatewood Elementary – we hadn’t received a specific construction notice but found this mention nested in the “current projects” list on the SRTS website:

Speed humps and all-way stops on SW Myrtle St, SW Frontenac, and California Ave SW near Gatewood Elementary (expected in 2024 or 2025)

The all-way stops on Myrtle were already in. We’re checking with SDOT for more specifics.